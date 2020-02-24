e-paper
Home / Tech / Vivo to launch the Apex 2020 concept smartphone on February 28

Vivo to launch the Apex 2020 concept smartphone on February 28

Vivo was scheduled to launch this concept phone at the Mobile World Congress 2020.

tech Updated: Feb 24, 2020 19:12 IST
Indo Asian News Service
Indo Asian News Service
Beijing
Vivo said the upcoming Apex 2020 represents Vivo’s prediction and layout of mobile phone development and technological innovation in 2020, news portal GizmoChina reported.
Vivo said the upcoming Apex 2020 represents Vivo's prediction and layout of mobile phone development and technological innovation in 2020, news portal GizmoChina reported. (Twitter )
         

Vivo was expected to announce its Apex 2020 concept smartphone at the MWC 2020 in Barcelona, Spain, however, as the conference got cancelled the company will be showcasing the device on February 28 in Beijing, China.

Vivo said the upcoming Apex 2020 represents Vivo’s prediction and layout of mobile phone development and technological innovation in 2020, news portal GizmoChina reported.

The teaser shared by the company shows a circular shaped camera ring at the back, the Apex logo at the bottom of the rear panel and curved screen edges are seen on the sides.

The device was announced at Mobile World Congress in 2019.

To recall, the device features a super unibody curved glass design and comes with a 6.39-inch AMOLED display.

The smartphone does not have a USB port, instead, it relies on a magnetic port that connects to the bottom part of the back cover for charging and data transfer.

Additionally, the phone replaces physical buttons with pressure-sensitive power and volume buttons. It has no visible speaker either.

