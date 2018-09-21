Vivo to launch V9 Pro smartphone in India in October

Chinese handset maker Vivo is all set to launch a new smartphone in India in October. The all new Vivo V9 Pro will cater in the mid-range budget price segment.

“The smartphone will be priced under Rs 20,000 and house a Qualcomm Snapdragon 660AIE processor with 6GB RAM,” industry sources told IANS on Friday.

Vivo V9 Pro smartphone will feature a 6.3-inch Full HD+ display with screen-to-body ratio of around 90%. The smartphone will come with 6GB of RAM paired with Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 processor.

Vivo V9 Pro would be a new variant of the V9 smartphone launched earlier this year. Vivo V9, priced at Rs 22,990, features a 6.3-inch full HD+ display with a notch and aspect ratio of 19:9. Under the hood of the smartphone runs Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 626 octa-core processor.

Vivo had recently launched V11 Pro in the country for Rs 25,990 earlier this month. The smartphone sports a 6.4-inch super AMOLED Halo full view display and is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 660AIE processor.

V11 Pro also comes with Vivo’s artificial intelligence (AI) assistant “Jovi”, Google Lens and Google Assistant to assist users in map navigation, online shopping, travel arrangements, music, video and social media.

