Vivo U10 India launch today: New phone to go on sale during Amazon Great Indian Festival

Updated: Sep 24, 2019 09:16 IST

Vivo on Tuesday will launch a new smartphone in India. Called Vivo U10, the smartphone will go on sale during Amazon Great Indian Festival which kicks off on September 29. Vivo’s new phone is already listed on Amazon India ahead of the official launch.

Vivo U10 will be available in Electric Blue and Vivo Thunder Black colour options. One of the biggest highlights of the new Vivo phone is going to be the triple-rear camera setup. AI-driven triple-camera setup has 13-megapixel, 8-megapixel and 2-megapixel sensors. The smartphone will compete with the likes of Xiaomi Mi A3 and Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro which come with 48-megapixel cameras.

Vivo U10 has a 6.35-inch HD+ display. The teaser image reveals a dewdrop notch on the front as well. For performance, Vivo U10 relies on Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 processor with up to 4GB of RAM and expandable storage up to 256GB. The company is likely to launch a lower end variant of the phone as well.

Vivo U10 joins a small league of smartphones that offer 5,000mAh battery. The smartphone is also bundled with an 18W fast charger. According to Vivo, the phone can deliver up to 12 hours of backup on YouTube streaming, 15 hours of Facebook browsing, and 7 hours of PUBG Mobile.

Vivo will unveil the new phone at an event in New Delhi today. The event is scheduled to start at 11:30AM today. You can watch the live stream on the company’s official YouTube channel.

First Published: Sep 24, 2019 09:15 IST