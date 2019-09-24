Vivo U10 with triple cameras, 5,000mAh battery launched in India: Price, specifications

tech

Updated: Sep 24, 2019 12:33 IST

Vivo on Tuesday launched a new budget smartphone in India. Vivo U10 is the company’s first smartphone from its online-focused ‘U-series’ on Amazon India. The smartphone will go on sale starting September 29 during Amazon Great Indian Festival.

Vivo U10 starts at Rs 8,990 for the base model with 3GB RAM and 32GB storage. The smartphone also comes with 64GB internal storage which will retail at Rs 9,990. Vivo U10 will have an introductory offer of 10%instant discount for SBI Bank credit and debit holders. Vivo U10 will be available in two colour options of ‘Electric Blue;’ and ‘Thunder Black’.

Vivo U10 specifications

Vivo U10 features a 6.35-inch HD+ display with a dewdrop styled notch on top. The smartphone is powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 665 processor. It offers a microSD card for storage expansion up to 256GB storage.

Vivo U10 houses a triple camera setup which is a combination of 13-megapixel primary sensor, 8-megapixel wide-angle lens and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. There’s an 8-megapixel camera up front for selfies. Connectivity options for Vivo U10 include dual SIM support, 4G VoLTE, Bluetooth 5.0, and Wi-Fi.

The smartphone packs a massive 5,000mAh battery along with an 18W charger. The phone is claimed to offer up to 12 hours of YouTube, 15 hours of Facebook and 7 hours of PUBG Mobile. On the software front, Vivo U10 runs Funtouch OS 9.1 based on Android 9.0

First Published: Sep 24, 2019 12:32 IST