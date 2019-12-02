e-paper
Vivo U20 goes on next sale on December 5: Price, specifications, features

Vivo U20 goes on sale on December 5 via Amazon India. Check price, offers and full specifications.

tech Updated: Dec 02, 2019 14:11 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times
Top offer on Vivo U20
Top offer on Vivo U20(Vivo )
         

Vivo U20 will go on next sale in India on December 5. The smartphone will be available online via Amazon India with a starting price of Rs 10,999. There’s also a 6GB RAM and 64GB storage variant which is priced at Rs 11,990.

On Amazon, users can register for “notify me” to stand a chance to win a new Vivo U series smartphone. Vivo is also bundling a special offer for ICICI Bank credit and debit cards with Rs 1,000 off on credit card transaction, credit and debit card EMI transaction. Vivo U20 is available in two colour options of ‘Blaze Blue’ and ‘Racing Black’ with a gradient design.

Vivo U20 specifications

Vivo U20 comes with a 6.53-inch FHD+ display. Powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 675 processor, it comes with UFS 2.1 storage. The smartphone also has Widevine L1 certified for HD streaming on apps like Netflix.

Vivo U20 houses triple cameras on the back featuring a 16-megapixel Sony IMX499 sensor, 8-megapixel ultra wide-angle lens, and a 2-megapixel macro lens. It also features EIS for video recording and ‘Super Night Mode’ for low-light photography. For selfies, the phone has a 16-megapixel front camera.

The smartphone runs on a 5,000mAh battery with 18W fast charging support. Vivo bundled the 18W charger in the box. Other important features of the Vivo U20 include a 3.5mm headphone jack, USB 2.0 port, Bluetooth 5.0 and rear fingerprint sensor.

(At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase.)

