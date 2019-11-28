Vivo U20 goes on sale today: Price, specifications, offers and more

tech

Vivo’s latest budget smartphone is going on sale today for the first time. Vivo U20 will be available today at 12:00 noon on Amazon India.

Vivo U20 starts at Rs 10,999 for the base model with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage. Vivo U20 with 6GB RAM and 64GB storage can be purchased at Rs 11,990. Vivo also has some offers coupled with the first sale of its smartphone. Vivo is offering Rs 1,000 discount on prepaid orders of the Vivo U20. There are no cost EMI options up to six months on the smartphone as well.

In terms of colour options, Vivo U20 is available in ‘Blaze Blue’ and ‘Racing Black’. The smartphone offers a gradient design in both colours. Up front, there’s a 6.53-inch FHD+ display with a U-shaped notch. Under the hood of the phone runs Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 675 processor. It also comes with UFS 2.1 storage and Widevine L1 certification for HD streaming on apps like Netflix.

In the photography department, Vivo U20 features a triple camera setup with a 16-megapixel Sony IMX499 sensor, 8-megapixel ultra wide-angle lens, and a 2-megapixel macro lens. The smartphone is also equipped with EIS for video recording and ‘Super Night Mode’ for low-light photography. There’s a 16-megapixel front camera for selfies.

More features of the Vivo U20 include a 5,000mAh battery with 18W fast charging support. The company also ships the 18W charger in the box. For connectivity Vivo U20 comes with a 3.5mm headphone jack, USB 2.0 port and Bluetooth 5.0. The smartphone also has a rear fingerprint sensor.