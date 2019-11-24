Vivo U20 vs Realme 5s vs Xiaomi Redmi Note 8: Price, specs compared

tech

The sub-Rs 10,000 segment recently got new entrants with Realme 5s and Vivo U20. This is possibly the most popular price segment for smartphones in India. Brands are also getting competitive providing high-end features at an affordable rate.

Realme’s budget offering comes with feature like 48MP quad camera and a massive camera. Vivo U20 also comes with similar offerings. These two phones also compete with Xiaomi’s Redmi Note 8 which has been one strong contender in this segment. So here’s a comparison between Realme 5s, Vivo U20 and Redmi Note 8.

Display, design

Design isn’t distinct with any of the three phones sporting a very closely similar look. Vivo U20 features a gradient design in black and blue colours with a notch up front. The flashy element on the Realme 5s is a prism-like rear finish in three colour options of red, blue and purple. Xiaomi’s Redmi Note 8 also sports a gradient finish and it comes in black, white and blue colours.

In terms of display, Vivo U20 features a 6.53-inch FHD+ screen. Realme 5s has a 6.5-inch HD display with Gorilla Glass 3 layered on top. As for the Redmi Note 8 it has a 6.53-inch Full HD+ display with 3D glass. Vivo U20 and Redmi Note 8 have a better display offering than the Realme 5s.

Performance

Vivo U20 is powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 675 processor paired with up to 6GB of RAM and 64GB of storage. The smartphone packs a 5,000mAh battery with 18W fast charging. Realme 5s comes with Snapdragon 665 processor coupled with 4GB RAM and up to 128GB storage. Realme 5s also has a 5,000mAh battery but with 10W fast charging.

Redmi Note 8 is also powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 665 processor paired with Adreno 610 GPU. The smartphone is available with up to 6GB of RAM and 128GB storage. Redmi Note 8 lacks in terms of battery life with a 4,000mAh battery. But it does offer 18W fast charging.

Camera

Starting with the Vivo U20, it has a triple camera setup of 12-megapixel primary sensor, 8-megapixel ultra-wide angle lens, and a 2-megapixel macro lens. For selfies, there’s a 16-megapixel front camera. On the Realme 5s, there’s a 48-megapixel primary sensor, an 8-megapixel wide-angle lens, 2-megapixel portrait lens and 2-megapixel macro lens. It sports a 13-megapixel front camera for selfies.

Redmi Note 8 also sports a quad camera setup with a 48-megapixel primary sensor, 8-megapixel ultra-wide angle lens, 2-megapixel depth sensor and a 2-megapixel macro lens. The smartphone sports a 13-megapixel selfie camera. In terms of photography, Redmi Note 8 and Realme 5s will be a better choice than Vivo U20.

Price

Vivo U20 is priced at Rs 10,999 for the base model with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage. It also comes with 6GB RAM and 64GB storage which retails for Rs 11,990. Realme 5s has a cheaper price tag of Rs 9,999 for the base model with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage. As for the 4GB+128GB variant it is available at Rs 10,999. Redmi Note 8 is priced the same at Rs 9,999 for the base model. Its 6GB+128GB variant retails slightly higher at Rs 12,999.

Takeaway,

All three phones are quite similar in terms of specifications and features. Vivo U20 tick marks all the boxes except for camera. As for the Redmi Note 8 and Realme 5s, while both are priced the same the main difference would be between display and battery.