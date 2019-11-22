e-paper
Vivo U20 with 5,000mAh battery, Snapdragon 675 SoC launched in India

Vivo U20 is the latest budget smartphone in India. It offers specs like Snapdragon 675 processor, 5,000mAh battery, triple rear cameras and 18W fast charging support.

tech Updated: Nov 22, 2019 12:32 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times
Vivo U20 launched in India.
Vivo U20 launched in India.(Vivo)
         

Vivo on Friday launched a new budget smartphone in India. Vivo U20 is the second smartphone from the company’s U-series. The company first launched Vivo U10 earlier this September.

Vivo U20 is priced at Rs 10,999 for the base model with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage. The smartphone also comes with 6GB RAM and 64GB storage which carries a price tag of Rs 11,990. Vivo U20 first sale will take place on November 28 at 12:00 noon. As a launch offer, Vivo U20 will be offered with Rs 1,000 off on prepaid offers. Consumers can also avail no cost EMI up to six months on the Vivo U20.

Vivo U20 comes in two colour options of ‘Blaze Blue’ and ‘Racing Black’ with a gradient design. The smartphone features a 6.53-inch FHD+ display with a notch on top. Vivo U20 is powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 675 processor paired with UFS 2.1 storage for data storage. Vivo U20 is also Widevine L1 certified for HD streaming on apps like Netflix.

For photography, Vivo U20 sports a triple camera setup with a 16-megapixel Sony IMX499 sensor, 8-megapixel ultra wide-angle lens, and a 2-megapixel macro lens. The smartphone also comes with EIS for video recording and ‘Super Night Mode’ for low-light photography. For selfies there’s a 16-megapixel front camera.

Vivo U20 packs a 5,000mAh battery with 18W fast charging support. The company ships the 18W charger in the box. More features on the Vivo U20 include a 3.5mm headphone jack, USB 2.0 port, Bluetooth 5.0 and rear fingerprint sensor.

