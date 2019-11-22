Vivo U20 with 5,000mAh battery, Snapdragon 675 SoC to launch today

tech

Vivo will launch a new budget smartphone today in India. This will be the second smartphone from Vivo’s U-series after the Vivo U10. The company has been teasing its upcoming phone for quite some time now.

Vivo U20 launch event is scheduled to start at 12:00 pm. The launch event will be live streamed on Vivo’s official YouTube channel. Interested users can also follow Vivo’s social media handles for live updates. Vivo has so far highlighted the performance of the Vivo U20 in its teasers. Vivo U20 will pack a 5,000mAh battery with 18W fast charging support.

The company has also confirmed Vivo U20 will be powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 675 processor. The smartphone will offer up to 6GB of RAM and UFS 2.1 Storage for data transfer. Up front, Vivo U20 will feature a 6.53-inch FHD+ display with a waterdrop styled notch. The smartphone will also pack a triple camera setup and a rear fingerprint sensor. There’s no word on the camera specifics of the Vivo U20 as yet.

#vivoU20 with #UnstoppablePerformance launches on 22nd Nov, 12PM. Packed with Snapdragon 675AIE, 16.58cms FHD+ Halo FullView Display 5000mAh battery & 18W Fast Charging. Stay tuned to know the price

Watch the LIVE webcast here. pic.twitter.com/0EBy8W6JNT — Vivo India (@Vivo_India) November 22, 2019

Vivo U20 will be an upgrade over the U10 launched earlier this September. Vivo U10 starts at Rs 8,990 for the base model with 3GB RAM and 32GB storage. The smartphone has a 6.35-inch HD+ display, Snapdragon 665 processor with up to 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage. Vivo U10 packs a triple camera setup with a 13-megapixel primary sensor, 8-megapixel wide-angle lens, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. It has an 8-megapixel camera up front for selfies.