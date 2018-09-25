Vivo V11 with waterdrop notch launched in India: Price, specifications for Rs 22,990

Chinese smartphone maker Vivo on Tuesday launched the Vivo V11 smartphone in India. Like the V11 Pro, V11 also comes with a waterdrop notch. The smartphone is priced at Rs 22,990, and comes two colour options of starry night black and nebula purple colours.

“At Vivo, it has always been our priority to bring constant innovation in technology and phone design. With the launch of the V11, we are adding a plethora of options for our consumers to choose a smartphone that meets their day-to-day needs,” Jerome Chen, CMO, Vivo India, said in a statement.

“Powered by Artificial Intelligence, the backlight HDR and low light modes capture multiple frames and combine them to create well exposed photographs with a good level of detail. The camera’s scene recognition mode automatically identifies objects, elements and scenes and applies specially customised enhancements for photographs,” the company added.

Vivo V11 specifications

Vivo V11 features a 6.3-inch “Halo FullView” display with resolution of 2280x1080 pixels and 19.9 aspect ratio. Under the hood of the phone runs MediaTek’s Helio P60 processor paired with 6GB of RAM and 64GB of expandable storage. The device is powered by a 3315mAh battery with dual-engine fast charge.

For photography, Vivo V11 sports a 16 megapixel+5-megapixel dual-camera setup at the rear. Up front, it houses a 25-megapixel AI-based selfie camera. The smartphone runs Vivo’s proprietary Funtouch OS 4.5 based on Android 8.1 Oreo and comes with the company’s “Jovi AI Engine” to allocate CPU and memory resources efficiently to handle multiple operations.

Vivo V11 will be available via Flipkart, Vivo India E-store and all offline channels starting September 27.

