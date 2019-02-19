Vivo V15 Pro to launch in India on February 20: Price, specifications, features

Vivo is all set to launch a new smartphone in India on February 20. Vivo V15 Pro will boast the world’s first 32-megapixel selfie camera having pop-out functionality like the Vivo Nex.

Ahead of the official launch, Vivo has been teasing the launch of its smartphone. The company also announced Vivo V15 Pro will be available exclusively via Amazon India. Teasers of the Vivo V15 Pro also show off its design. Vivo V15 Pro has an all-screen design with no presence of the notch. The smartphone also features an in-display fingerprint sensor.

Vivo V15 Pro is seen in blue colour with a gradient finish and glossy back. The power key and volume buttons are located on the right side of the phone. A new leak also suggests there could be a red colour variant of the Vivo V15 Pro. The company has also teased dual-engine fast charging on the Vivo V15 Pro.

You can play peek-a-boo with the 32MP Pop-up Selfie Camera on the all-new #VivoV15Pro. We won't judge. Popping soon, on 20th February. #GoPop pic.twitter.com/T86yPAkakc — Vivo India (@Vivo_India) February 19, 2019

In addition to the pop-up selfie camera, Vivo V15 Pro will offer a triple-camera setup at the rear. The setup comprises a 48-megapixel quad pixel sensor along with possibly an 8-megapixel sensor and ToF camera. The pop-up selfie camera is placed aligning with the rear cameras.

Vivo V15 Pro: Expected specifications

Detailed specifications of the Vivo V15 Pro will be announced at the launch event. However some leaks suggest Vivo V15 Pro will feature a 6.39-inch Full HD+ Super AMOLED display. It could be powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 675 processor and offer up to 6GB of RAM. The smartphone could come with 128GB of in-built storage and pack a 3,700mAh battery.

Vivo V15 Pro: Expected price

According to leaks of its pricing, Vivo V15 Pro could be placed in the mid-range flagship segment. The smartphone is expected to be priced around Rs 30,000.

First Published: Feb 19, 2019 11:58 IST