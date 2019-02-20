Vivo V15 Pro to launch in India today: How to watch livestream, specifications, price

Vivo will launch its new smartphone, V15 Pro in India today. Vivo V15 Pro features a 32-megapixel pop-up selfie snapper and three rear cameras.

Vivo V15 Pro is scheduled to launch today at 12:00pm. Vivo will livestream the event via its official YouTube page. Interested users can also follow the company’s social media pages for live updates. In India, Vivo V15 Pro will be available exclusively via Amazon India.

Ahead of the launch Vivo has been teasing the V15 Pro smartphone. Vivo V15 Pro comes with an all-screen design and no notch on the display. The smartphone also features an in-display fingerprint sensor. Vivo V15 Pro was teased in a gradient blue colour and glossy back. It will also be equipped with dual-engine fast charging.

You can play peek-a-boo with the 32MP Pop-up Selfie Camera on the all-new #VivoV15Pro. We won't judge. Popping soon, on 20th February. #GoPop pic.twitter.com/T86yPAkakc — Vivo India (@Vivo_India) February 19, 2019

According to some leaks, Vivo V15 Pro will feature a 6.39-inch Full HD+ Super AMOLED display. It could be run on Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 675 processor and offer up to 6GB of RAM. The smartphone is expected to pack 128GB of in-built storage and a 3,700mAh battery. In terms of pricing, the V15 Pro could cost somewhere around Rs 30,000.

First Published: Feb 20, 2019 08:58 IST