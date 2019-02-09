Vivo V15 Pro with 32-megapixel pop-up selfie camera to launch in India on February 20

Vivo will be launching a new smartphone in India on February 20. Vivo V15 Pro comes with the world’s first 32-megapixel selfie camera which will be a pop-out snapper like the Vivo Nex.

Vivo has been teasing the launch of the 15 Pro for quite some time now. The smartphone will be available exclusively via Amazon India. There’s also an ad for Vivo V15 Pro showing the phone’s design and look. Vivo V15 Pro has an all-screen design with no notch and almost no bezels. The smartphone also features an in-display fingerprint sensor. Vivo V15 Pro is seen in blue colour with a gradient finish and glossy back. The power key and volume buttons are located on the right side of the phone.

Camera continues to be the highlight for Vivo V15 Pro with an AI-based triple-camera module at the rear. The setup comprises a 48-megapixel quad pixel sensor along with possibly an 8-megapixel sensor and ToF camera. The pop-up selfie camera is placed aligning with the rear cameras.

According to a leak, Vivo V15 Pro is expected to feature a 6.39-inch Full HD+ Super AMOLED display. It could be powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 675 processor. In terms of storage, Vivo V15 Pro could offer up to 6GB of RAM and 128GB of onboard storage. The smartphone could be fuelled by a 3,700mAh battery.

In terms of pricing, Vivo V15 Pro is said to be priced around Rs 30,000 making it a mid-range flagship smartphone. Vivo V15 Pro will most likely succeed the V11 Pro which was launched in India last September. Priced at Rs 25,990, Vivo V11 Pro comes with a waterdrop notch display, Snapdragon 660 processor, 6GB of RAM, and dual rear cameras.

First Published: Feb 09, 2019 13:56 IST