Vivo V15 Pro with Snapdragon 675 chipset, 32MP pop-up selfie camera launched in India: Price,specifications

Vivo on Thursday launched a new smartphone in India. Vivo V15 Pro features a 32-megapixel pop-up selfie camera, making it the first in the industry. Vivo V15 Pro is priced at Rs 28,990, and it will go on sale starting March 6 via Flipkart and Amazon India, and offline stores.

Vivo V15 Pro like the flagship Vivo Nex smartphone features an all-screen design with no notch on its display. It also houses Vivo’s 5th generation in-display fingerprint sensor claimed to unlock in 0.37 seconds. The smartphone’s32-megapixel selfie camera (f/2.0 aperture) features the same pop-up style like the Vivo Nex. Vivo says that the pop-up camera speed is 0.46 seconds.

Vivo V15 Pro specifications

Vivo V15 Pro features a 6.39-inch Full HD+ super AMOLED display with 91.64% screen-to-body ratio. The smartphone is powered by Qualcomm’s new Snapdragon 675 processor. In terms of storage Vivo V15 Pro is available in only one variant with 6GB RAM and 128GB of in-built storage.

For photography, Vivo V15 Pro sports AI-based triple-camera setup at the rear. The triple-camera module comprises a 48-megapixel sensor, 5-megapixel depth sensor and 8-megapixel super wide-angle sensor. The smartphone also features super night mode.

Vivo V15 Pro is fuelled by a 3,700mAh battery along with support for dual-engine fast charging. On the software front, it runs on the latest FunTouch OS based on Android 9 Pie.

First Published: Feb 20, 2019 13:11 IST