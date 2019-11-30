Vivo V17 expected to launch in India on December 9

tech

Updated: Nov 30, 2019 12:21 IST

Vivo is slated to launch a new V-series smartphone in India on December 9 as the company sent out media invites for the event. Vivo is expected to launch the new Vivo V17 smartphone which made its debut in Russia few days back.

The media invite for the Vivo event features a punch-hole camera display for the upcoming smartphone. Vivo V17 which launched in Russia features a notched display instead of the one displayed on the invite. However going by a 91 mobiles report, Vivo V17 will launch with a punch-hole display in India. The report also suggests the Vivo V17 will flaunt a design like the Galaxy S10.

In terms of specifications, Vivo V17 features a 6.38-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display. The smartphone is powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 665 processor coupled with 8GB of RAM and 128GB storage. It also has a microSD card slot for storage expansion up to 256GB.

For photography, Vivo V17 sports a quad camera setup with a 48MP primary sensor, 8MP ultra-wide angle lens, a 2MP macro sensor and a 2MP depth sensor. The smartphone also has an interesting diamond shaped camera design. For selfies, Vivo V17 comes with a 32MP camera up front. Connectivity features on the Vivo V17 include dual SIM, 4G VoLTE, NFC and Bluetooth 5.0. The smartphone also packs a 4,500mAh battery with USB Type-C port for charging.

Vivo V17 will be the second smartphone in the series following the Vivo V17 Pro. This smartphone was launched in India earlier this September at Rs 29,990. The highlight of Vivo V17 Pro is its six rear cameras and also its pop-up selfie camera.