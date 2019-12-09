Vivo V17 India launch today: Expected specs, livestream details, and more

tech

Updated: Dec 09, 2019 10:33 IST

Vivo is set to launch a new smartphone in India today. Called Vivo V17, the new phone will join Vivo’s new V-series lineup which includes Vivo V17 Pro. As the name implies, Vivo 17 will be an affordable version of the Pro model.

How, when to watch Vivo V17 launch livestream

The company is holding an event in New Delhi to unveil the latest smartphone. The event is scheduled to start at 12noon today. You can watch the live stream on the company’s official YouTube channel (video embedded below). For the latest updates, you can follow the company’s official Twitter and Facebook handles.

What to expect

Vivo V17 has already launched in select markets such as Russia. The smartphone comes with a 6.38-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display. Powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 665 processor, Vivo V17 has 8GB of RAM and 128GB storage. It also features a microSD card slot for storage expansion up to 256GB.

In the camera department, Vivo V17 has four rear sensors consisting of a 48MP primary sensor, 8MP ultra-wide angle lens, a 2MP macro sensor and a 2MP depth sensor.

For selfies, Vivo V17 sports a 32MP camera up front. In terms of connectivity, Vivo V17 supports dual SIM, 4G VoLTE, NFC and Bluetooth 5.0. The smartphone runs on a 4,500mAh battery with USB Type-C port for charging.