Vivo V17 launched in India, priced at Rs 22,990: Check specifications, features

tech

Updated: Dec 09, 2019 12:54 IST

Vivo on Monday officially launched its V17 smartphone in India. The latest smartphone joins Vivo’s big V-series lineup which features phones such as V11 Pro, V15 Pro, V9 and V17 Pro among others.

Vivo V17’s highlight is the new “iView Display” which houses a punch-hole camera on the right top corner of the phone. The phone also features a Super Night Camera for better photography through front and rear cameras in lowlight conditions.

Vivo V17 Price, availability

Vivo V17 is priced at Rs 22,990. The phone will go on sale starting December 17 online and offline. The company has partnered with HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, Bajaj Finserve and others to offer cashback and easy monthly payments.

Vivo V17 is available in Midnight Ocean and Glacier white colour options.

Vivo V17 Specifications, features

Vivo V17 comes with a 6.44-inch full HD+ display with 20:9 aspect ratio and 91.38% screen-to-body ratio. Vivo V17 runs on Qualcomm 675 AIE processor coupled with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of ROM.

The smartphone comes with four rear cameras including a 48-megapixel primary sensor, 8-megapixel super wide-angle camera, 2-megapixel macro camera and 2-megapixel bokeh camera. On the front, it has a 32-megapixel selfie camera.

Vivo V17 is powered by a 4,500mAh battery and comes with “dual-engine” fast charging support. There are a few software level optimisation for performance such as AI Turbo, Clear Turbo, Game Turbo, Net Turbo, Cooling Turbo, and ART++ audio.