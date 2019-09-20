Vivo V17 Pro with six cameras launched in India: Price, specifications

tech

Vivo on Friday launched its dual pop-up selfie camera phone in India. Vivo V17 Pro also features a quad-camera setup at the rear with an LED flash.

Vivo V17 Pro will be available in one storage variant with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage priced at Rs 29,990. The smartphone is up for pre-orders from today with its sale starting on September 27. The new Vivo comes in two colour options of ‘Midnight Ocean’ and ‘Glacier Ice’.

Vivo V17 Pro: Six cameras

Camera is the Vivo V17 Pro’s prowess housing a total six sensors. The highlight is its pop-up selfie cameras which are a combination of 32-megapixel and 8-megapixel sensors. At the rear, the quad-camera setup features a 48-megapixel sensor, 13-megapixel telephoto lens, an 8-megapixel super wide-angle lens and 2-megapixel depth sensor.

Vivo V17 Pro comes with camera features like pro mode, live photo, ‘Super Night Mode’, AI-based scene identification, and super macro. The phone supports 2x optical zoom.

Vivo V17 Pro specifications

Vivo V17 Pro has a 6.44-inch FHD+ Super AMOLED display with no notch or punch-hole camera. The phone also has a 2.5D Gorilla Glass 6 wrapped around it. Under the hood of the phone runs Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 675 processor.

It packs a 4,100mAh battery with fast charging support. On the software front, Vivo V17 Pro runs on FunTouchOS based on Android 9. Connectivity options on the Vivo V17 Pro include dual SIM support, Bluetooth 5.0, and 4G VoLTE. Surprisingly, the phone has USB 2.0 port and not a Type-C one.

First Published: Sep 20, 2019 13:39 IST