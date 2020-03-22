Vivo V19 India launch deferred to April 3: Key things to know about the phone

tech

Updated: Mar 22, 2020 16:53 IST

Vivo has reportedly pushed the launch date for Vivo V19 to April 3. The smartphone was initially scheduled to launch in India on March 26. Apart from the new release date, live images of the smartphone have appeared online.

91Mobiles reports that Vivo has deleted the tweet saying the March 26 launch is the official launch date. The company revealed the new launch date in a new tweet but was quickly removed. It’s worth noting that Realme is going to launch its Narzo series on March 26.

As far as the leaked live images go, alleged Vivo 19 is seen with thick bezels around the screen. The display houses as many as two rear cameras on the top right corner. The back panel is seen with glossy finish. There’s a large camera panel on the top right corner housing as many as four sensors and LED flash.

The live images are pretty much in line with the recent leaks and official teasers. Vivo has already confirmed V19 will house a 32-megapixel and an 8-megapixel dual rear cameras. According to reports, Vivo V19 will run on Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 processor. It will house a 33W fast charger.

The phone is said to come with a 6.44-inch full HD+ display. It will house a 4,500mAh battery. The quad rear camera is said to have 48-megapixel, an 8-megapixel wide-angle sensor, 2-megapixel macro sensor, and 2-megapixel depth sensor.

Other expected specs of Vivo V19 is said to be Bluetooth 5.0, Android 10-based Funtouch OS 10, and USB Type-C.

Separately, Mysmartprice reports Vivo V19 will be available in India at a starting price of Rs 26,999. The price is for the 8GB and 128GB model, said to be the base variant.