Vivo V19 is coming to India soon; key specifications revealed ahead of launch

tech

Updated: Mar 17, 2020 12:44 IST

Vivo will soon launch its Vivo 19 smartphone in India. According to reports, specifications of the phone will be different from the one that launched in Indonesia last week. For now, there’s no official India launch date for Vivo V19.

The India variant of Vivo V19 will come with a 6.44-inch full HD+ Super AMOLED display with 20:9 aspect ratio. The smartphone will have Qualcomm Snapdragon 712 processor coupled with upto 8GB of RAM. Vivo V19 will be available in 128GB and 256GB storage options.

The phone will offer four rear cameras featuring a 48-megapixel primary sensor. Other three sensors will be an 8-megapixel wide-angle lens, 2-megapixel macro lens, and 2-megapixel depth sensor. Vivo V19 also sports dual punch-hole cameras featuring 32-megapixel main sensor and an 8-megapixel wide-angle lens.

Other key features of Vivo 19 include Android 10-based Funtouch OS, in-display fingerprint sensor, and Flash Charge 2.0. Vivo V19 will be powered by a 4,500mAh battery and will ship with a 33W charger.

According to 91Mobiles, Vivo V19 will be priced around Rs 25,000 for the base model featuring 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage.

At this price point, Vivo V19 will be competing with phones such as Xiaomi Redmi K20 Pro, Honor 20, Samsung Galaxy A70, and other popular under Rs 25,000 phones.