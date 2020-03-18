Vivo V19 to feature six cameras, launching in India on March 26

tech

Updated: Mar 18, 2020 17:34 IST

Vivo has finally announced the launch of its upcoming smartphone, the V19 and has dropped a big piece of information about the device as well. The company has posted an image on Twitter showing the smartphone’s front and back along with the launch date. However, it has still not revealed all the specifications of the smartphone. The image shows the Vivo V19 in two colours Black and Blue along with four rear cameras and two front-facing cameras, which means a total of six sensors.

From the looks of it, the Vivo V19 looks a lot like the Vivo V17 that has a rectangle camera bump at the back. At the front, there are dual punch-hole cameras on the top right corner. In one of the tweets, the company has also confirmed the launch date of the smartphone as March 26.

Rumours indicate the V19 to feature a 6.44-inch full HD+ Super AMOLED display with 20:9 aspect ratio. The smartphone will have Qualcomm Snapdragon 712 processor coupled with up to 8GB of RAM and will be available in 128GB and 256GB storage options.

There might be four rear cameras featuring a 48-megapixel primary sensor. Other three sensors will be an 8-megapixel wide-angle lens, 2-megapixel macro lens, and 2-megapixel depth sensor. Vivo V19 also sports dual punch-hole cameras featuring 32-megapixel main sensor and an 8-megapixel wide-angle lens.

Other key features of Vivo 19 include Android 10-based Funtouch OS, in-display fingerprint sensor, and Flash Charge 2.0. Vivo V19 will be powered by a 4,500mAh battery and will ship with a 33W charger.

As per a 91 Mobiles report, the handset is supposed to cost around Rs 25,000, which will place it against the likes of Xiaomi Redmi K20 Pro, Honor 20 and Samsung Galaxy A70.