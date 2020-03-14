Vivo V19 to get a 48MP rear camera, 32MP+8MP dual front selfie cameras and a Qualcomm Snapdragon processor

tech

Vivo has already been teasing its V19 smartphone on social media. One of the teaser images posted by Vivo Malaysia also reveals the smartphone to feature dual front-facing cameras. Now, Hindustan Times tech can confirm that the upcoming V19 will sport a 32-megapixel and an 8-megapixel sensor at the front. Fans can also expect some ‘industry first’ features for the sensors, which are likely to be marketed as a part of the ‘dual i-view’ display.

For what’s worth, the front cameras may have an improved low light shot feature as indicated in the Twitter teaser by the Vivo Malaysia handle.

It is worth adding that Vivo has already launched its ‘Vivo V19’ in Indonesia. However, the smartphone listed on the Indonesia website has just one front-facing camera, unlike what we have seen in the teaser posted by the Malaysian social media channel on both Twitter and Instagram.

Change the way you see at night. It’s coming.#V19 pic.twitter.com/vLE718CZE3 — Vivo Malaysia (@vivo_malaysia) March 9, 2020

If you have been following Vivo launches it might not be surprising to know how aggressive the brand is when it comes to selfie camera tech in smartphones. We saw an example of this recently with the Vivo V17 Pro that came with dual pop-up camera tech and was the world’s first to do so. We will get to know more about the selfie cameras of V19 as the launch date comes close.

Also, rumours add that the V19 could also have a 64-megapixel sensor at the back. However, as it turns out, this piece of information is not be true. Sources say that the upcoming Vivo V19 will have a 48-megapixel sensor at the back unlike what is mentioned in other reports.

The Indonesia model too has a 48-megapixel sensor (f/1.8) at the back alongside an 8-megapixel (f/2.2) super wide-angle, 2-megapixel (f/2.4) bokeh and a 2-megapixel (f/2.4) super macro lens. So, it might be a possibility that the Malaysian V19 model too gets the same rear camera setup.

As for the processing power, the Vivo V19 is expected to boast a 7xx series Qualcomm Snapdragon processor. Rumours from around the web suggest the smartphone to feature a Snapdragon 730G processor. However, we are yet to get a confirmation on that.