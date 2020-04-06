Vivo V19 with dual selfie cameras, Snapdragon 710 SoC launched

tech

Updated: Apr 06, 2020 14:16 IST

Vivo deferred the launch of its V19 smartphone in India until further notice due to the Covid-19 lockdown. The company has however made the global version of Vivo V19 official. The smartphone has been listed on Vivo’s website, but its pricing and availability details haven’t been revealed yet.

In terms of design, Vivo V19 features dual punch-hole cameras for selfies on its display. There’s also an in-display fingerprint sensor in addition to face unlock. Vivo v19 comes in two colour options of ‘Sleek Silver’ and ‘Gleam Black’. There’s a quad camera setup at the rear which is placed at the top left corner.

Vivo V19 features a 6.44-inch Super AMOLED display with a FHD+ resolution. The smartphone is powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 712 processor paired with 8GB of RAM. It comes with two storage options of 128GB and 256GB.

For photography, Vivo V19 sports a quad camera setup featuring a 48-megapixel primary sensor, 8-megapixel wide-angle lens, 2-megapixel bokeh lens and a 2-megapixel macro sensor. There’s a dual-camera setup of 32-megapixel plus 8-megapixel sensors. Some camera features on the Vivo V19 include super night selfie, art portrait mode and super macro mode.

Vivo V19 packs a 4,500mAh battery with support for 33W fast charging. Its connectivity options include Bluetooth 5.0, USB Type-C port, and dual SIM support. On the software front, Vivo V19 runs Funtouch OS 10 based on Android 10.

Vivo V19 was earlier scheduled to launch in India on March 26, but it was postponed to April 3 due to the lockdown. There’s no update from Vivo as yet on the launch but it will most likely take place after the lockdown lifts on April 14.