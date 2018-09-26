Vivo V9 Pro with notch display launched in India: Price, specifications

Vivo continues to expand its V series in India. Shortly after the launch of V11 with waterdrop, Vivo is back with V9 Pro. The smartphone features a notch display, and is priced at Rs 19,990.

Vivo is also offering the V9 Pro at a discounted price of Rs 17,990 during the upcoming Amazon Great India Sale. The smartphone will be available in offline stores after the sale.

The ‘Pro’ version of Vivo V9 comes with improved processor, bigger RAM capacity and minor changes. Vivo V9 was launched earlier this March at Rs 22,990. It comes with similar specifications like its Pro version albeit some differences. Vivo V9 runs on Qualcomm Snapdragon 626 processor paired with 4GB of RAM.

Vivo V9 Pro specifications

Vivo V9 Pro features a 6.3-inch Full HD+ display with 90% screen-to-body ratio, and an aspect ratio of 19:9. The smartphone’s display comes with Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection. Under the hood of the smartphone runs Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 660 processor paired with 6GB of RAM and 64GB of onboard storage. Also on offer is a microSD card slot for further expansion up to 256GB.

In the photography department, Vivo V9 Pro sports a dual-camera setup of 13-megapixel f/2.2 sensor and a 2-megapixel f/2.4 secondary sensor. Up front it houses a 16-megapixel camera with f/2.2 aperture for selfies. Some of the camera features on V9 Pro include bokeh, face beauty, AR stickers, and group selfies among others.

On the software front, it runs custom FunTouch OS 4.0 based on Android 8.1 Oreo. Vivo V9 Pro packs a 3,260mAh battery with connectivity options including Bluetooth 5.0, 3.5mm headphone jack, 4G VoLTE and dual-SIM support.

