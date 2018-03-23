Vivo V9 with iPhone X-like notch display launched in India, priced at Rs 22,990

Vivo on Friday launched its V9 smartphone in India at Rs 22,990. As expected, Vivo V9 comes with an iPhone X-like full screen display with the notch at the top. Vivo V9 will be available in India starting April 2, and pre-booking for the smartphone begins today . The smartphone comes in two colour options of ‘Champagne Gold’, ‘Sapphire Blue’ and ‘Pearl Black’.

Just a day before its India launch, Vivo V9 was unveiled in Thailand. Vivo is the latest to join the new line of Android players copying Apple iPhone X’s notch display design. In addition to the notch display up front, Vivo V9 also has its dual rear cameras placed vertically as seen on iPhone X.

This isn’t the first smartphone by Vivo with the iPhone X notch display design. Vivo launched X21 smartphone with an under-display fingerprint sensor in China just two days back. Similar options in the market include Asus Zenfone 5, and Oppo R15 smartphones which have been launched with the same design language. However, Vivo V9 is the first of this kind to launch in India.

Vivo V9 specifications

Vivo V9 features a 6.3-inch full HD+ FullView display with 19:9 aspect ratio and 90% screen-to-body ratio. Under the hood of the smartphone runs Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 626 octa-core processor paired with Adreno GPU for graphics. In terms of memory, Vivo V9 comes with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of onboard storage, which is further expandable up to 256GB.

In the photography department, Vivo V9 sports a combination of 16-megapixel and 5-megapixel sensors with f/2.0 aperture. Up front, the smartphone houses a 24-megapixel camera with f/2.0 aperture for selfies. The selfie camera also comes with AI-based‘Face Beauty’. Both the front and rear cameras offer Portrait Mode and come with AR stickers.

Vivo V9 uses ‘Face Access 2.0’ for facial recognition. This feature not only unlocks the smartphone but also specific apps Facebook and WhatsApp.

Its connectivity options include dual SIM support, 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi, 3.5mm audio jack and Bluetooth 4.2. The smartphone also houses a fingerprint sensor at the rear panel. On the software front, Vivo V9 runs Funtouch OS 4.0 custom UI based on Android 8.1 Oreo. The smartphone is fuelled by a 3,260mAh battery.