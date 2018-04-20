Vivo V9 Youth with iPhone X-like notch display launched in India, priced at Rs 18,990

Vivo on Friday launched a customised variant of the Vivo V9 flagship smartphone for the youth.

Vivo V9 Youth is priced at Rs 18,990 and will be available offline starting today. The smartphone will be available online as well via the company’s e-store, Flipkart, Amazon and Paytm Mall from April 24. Vivo V9 comes in two colour options of black and gold.

“With the launch of ‘Vivo V9 Youth’, we are bringing the best features of our flagship V9 in a new avatar for our young and modern consumers,” said Kenny Zeng, CMO, Vivo India.

“The device is for consumers who want a holistic and powerful smartphone experience at a competitive price,” Zeng added.

Vivo V9 Youth specifications

Vivo V9 Youth features a 6.3-inch FullView display with 19:9 aspect ratio. The smartphone is powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 450 octa-core processor paired with 4GB of RAM. Also on offer is 32GB of storage with an option to expand it up to 256GB via a microSD card.

For photography, Vivo V9 Youth sports a dual-camera setup which is a combination of 16-megapixel and a 2-megapixel sensors. Up front, it houses a 16-megapixel AI-powered camera for selfies.

Vivo V9 Youth is fuelled by a 3,260mAh battery and, runs on Funtouch OS 4.0 based on Android 8.1 Oreo.

Like the Vivo V9, this version also comes with Game Mode that allows users to block all messages, calls, and alerts during gaming sessions.