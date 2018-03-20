Vivo X21 with under-display fingerprint sensor, iPhone X-like notch launched

After Oppo, Vivo has joined the increasing list of Android players launching iPhone X-inspired phones with notch display. Vivo on Tuesday launched Vivo X21 in China which also has an under-display fingerprint sensor, which as the name suggests allows users to unlock the phone by tapping the display.

X21 is the second such phone to come with an under-display fingerprint sensor. The company had showcased its first under-display smartphone X20 Plus UD at the recent CES 2018. Vivo X21 looks much like Oppo R15 which took its original display inspiration from Apple’s iPhone X. At the rear, the smartphone houses dual-cameras placed vertically as seen on the iPhone X.

Vivo X21 pricing

Vivo X21 is priced at CNY 2,898 (Rs 29,900 approximately) for the base variant and CNY 3,198 (Rs 33,000 approximately) for the high-end model. The special edition X21 UD will retail at CNY 3,598 (Rs 37,100 approximately).

Vivo X21 specifications

Vivo X21 UD flaunts a 6.28-inch full HD+ AMOLED display with 18:9 aspect ratio. The smartphone is powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 660 processor paired with 6GB of RAM. It is available in two storage options of 64GB and 128GB. Vivo X21 UD offers only 128GB of onboard storage.

In the photography department, Vivo X21 sports a combination of 12-megapixel and 5-megapixel sensors with f/1.8 aperture and f/2.4 aperture respectively. Up front, it houses a 12-megapixel camera with f/2.0 aperture and an IR fill light for facial recognition through Face Wake 2.0.

Connectivity options available on Vivo X21 include dual band Wi-Fi, 4G LTE, and Bluetooth 5.0. The smartphone is fuelled by a 3,200mAh battery along with support for fast charging. On the software front, it runs Funtouch OS 4.0 based on Android 8.1 Oreo.