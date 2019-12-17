Vivo X30 series launched in China: Check price, specifications, features

tech

Vivo has launched a new smartphone series in China. The company has launched Vivo X30 and Vivo X30 Pro. The two smartphones run on Samsung processors and come with 5G modem.

Vivo X30 Pro will hit the shelves on December for CNY 4,000 (Rs 40,000 approximately) for the base variant featuring 8GB RAM and 128GB storage. The top-end model with 8GB of RAM and 256GB storage costs CNY 4,300 (Rs 43,000 approximately).

Vivo X30 will be available in one model featuring 8GB RAM and 128GB storage from December 28 for a starting price of CNY 3,600 (Rs 36,000 approximately).

Vivo X30 Pro

The Pro model comes with a periscope camera which brings 5x optical zoom. The phone also has a dedicated mode for taking photos of Moon, similar to Huawei P30 Pro. The quad-rear camera configuration includes a 64-megapixel primary sensor, 13-megapixel periscope camera, 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens, and 32-megapixel portrait lens. On the front, it has a 32-megapixel selfie camera.

Vivo X30 Pro has a 6.44-inch Super AMOLED display with full HD+ resolution. The phone runs on Samsung’s Exynos 980 processor and is powered by a 4,350mAh battery with 33W fast charging support.

The phone comes with in-screen fingerprint sensor. Other key features of the phone include USB Type-C, 3.5mm headphone jack, FuntouchOS 10 out-of-the-box.

Vivo X30

The non-Pro model has the same set of specifications except it doesn’t come with the 13-megapixel periscope camera.