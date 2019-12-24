Vivo Y11 launched in India, priced at Rs 8,990: Specs, features

tech

Vivo on Tuesday announced the launch of ‘Vivo Y11’ in India. Priced at Rs 8,990, Vivo Y11 is available in Mineral Blue and Agate Red color variants. The smartphone will be available across offline channels and the company’s official e-store starting today.

Vivo Y11 will also be available via Amazon.in, Paytm Mall, Tata Cliq and Bajaj EMI E-Store starting December 25. The phone will be available on Flipkart starting December 28. The company is offering no cost EMI up to six months for customers buying the phone online.

For offline, Vivo is bundling 5% cashback with HDFC Bank Credit/Debit Card EMI transaction & HDFC CD loans till December 31. You can also get the 5% cashback on ICICI Bank Credit/Debit Card EMI and Axis Bank with Credit/Debit Card EMI transactions. There are also EMI schemes via IDFC First Bank, HDB, and Home Credit.

Vivo Y11 Specifications

Vivo Y11 comes with a 6.35-inch “Halo FullView” display with 19:3:9 aspect ratio and HD+ resolution. The phone runs on Qualcomm Snapdragon 439 processor with 3GB of RAM and 32GB of built-in storage. The smartphone is powered by a 5,000mAh battery.

Vivo Y11 comes with 13-megapixel and 2-megapixel dual rear cameras. On the front, it has an 8-megapixel camera. The camera supports a bunch of modes such as Time-Lapse, Slow, Live Photos, HDR, and Panorama among others.

Running on Android 9-based Funtouch OS 9, Vivo Y11 comes with Bluetooth 4.0, Wi-Fi, and microUSB.