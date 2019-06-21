Vivo Y12 with 5,000mAh battery, triple cameras launched in India: Price, specifications

Vivo on Wednesday launched a new budget smartphone in India. Vivo Y12 comes with triple rear cameras and a massive 5,000mAh battery.

Vivo Y12 is priced at Rs 12,490 and it will be available across major retail stores. The smartphone is offered in only one storage configuration. In terms of design, Vivo Y12 features a dewdrop styled notch on top. It houses a fingerprint sensor at the rear. The smartphone is clad in a plastic body with a gradient colour finish in two options of ‘Aqua Blue’ and ‘Burgundy Red’.

Vivo Y12 specifications

Vivo Y12 features a 6.35-inch HD+ display with a 19.3:9 aspect ratio. The smartphone is powered by MediaTek’s Helio P22 chipset paired with 4GB RAM and 32GB of onboard storage. Vivo Y12 is also equipped with a dedicated gaming mode.

For photography, Vivo Y12 sports a triple camera setup at the rear. It offers a setup of 13-megapixel primary camera, 8-megapixel wide-angle camera and 2-megapixel depth sensor. The smartphone supports 120-degree photography. Rear camera features include PFAF, palm capture, voice control, time-lapse, live photos, portrait mode and pro mode.

Vivo Y12 features an 8-megapixel camera for selfies. It offers features like portrait bokeh, Ai face beauty, and camera filters. Vivo Y12 is fuelled by a 5,000mAh battery. On the software front, it runs Funtouch OS 9 based on Android 9 Pie. More features on Vivo Y12 include Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, FM Radio, USB OTG, 4G VoLTE and dual SIM.

