Vivo Y15 smartphone with triple rear cameras launched in India: Price, specifications

Chinese smartphone-maker Vivo on Tuesday launched its Y15 smartphone with Artificial Intelligence (AI)-enabled triple rear camera and 5,000 mAh battery for Rs 13,990 in India.

Supporting the “Make In India” initiative, the Y15 smartphone is being manufactured at Vivo’s Greater Noida facility, the company said in a statement.

“All these power packed features make the Vivo ‘Y15’ an ideal choice for all smooth multimedia consumption needs at a competitive price,” the company added.

Vivo Y15 specifications

The dual SIM smartphone features a 6.35-inch Halo FullView LCD display, 4GB RAM, 64GB internal storage. Along with the 13-megapixel, 8-megapixel and 2-megapixel triple rear camera, the smartphone sports a 16-megapixel selfie shooter.

Equipped with the Helio P22 processor, the device runs Funtouch operating system (OS) 9, based on Android 9 Pie. The Vivo ‘Y15’ smartphone is available in aqua blue and burgundy red colours across offline stores as well as online platforms including Flipkart and Amazon India.

First Published: May 28, 2019 18:14 IST