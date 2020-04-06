Vivo Y50 with quad cameras, 5000mAh battery launched

tech

Updated: Apr 06, 2020 13:35 IST

Vivo on Monday launched a new smartphone. Called Vivo Y50, the smartphone has been released in Cambodia.

The latest Vivo phone is up for pre-orders starting today for a starting price of $249 (Rs 18,590 approximately). There’s no word on when the phone will arrive in India. Vivo Y50 comes in Starry Black and Iris Blue colour options.

Vivo Y50 comes with high screen-to-body ratio along with a punch-hole display on the top left corner. On the back, it has a fingerprint sensor and a rectangular camera module. The panel appears to have glass material with gradient finish. It features a 6.53-inch display with full HD+ resolution and is confirmed to be available in 8GB, 128GB variant. Other features confirmed are “super wide-angle quad camera” and 5,000mAh battery.

Other details of the phone haven’t been officially announced yet. A recent leak revealed Vivo Y50 runs on Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 processor coupled with 8GB of RAM and 128GB storage. According to reports, there’s a 6GB RAM version as well.

vivo Y50 promo material with key specs-

FHD+, 1080 x 2340

Snapdragon 665

13MP Main + 8MP 120* Wide Angle + 2MP Portrait + 2MP Macro 4cm

5000mah with 18W

8+128GB

2 color options pic.twitter.com/JeP9BgPc2D — Sudhanshu (@Sudhanshu1414) April 5, 2020

Vivo Y50 is said to have as many as four rear cameras. The configuration includes 13-megapixel primary sensor, 2-megapixel portrait lens, 2-megapixel macro sensor, and 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle sensor with 120-degrees field of view. Vivo VY50 is said to be powered by a 5,000mAh battery with 18W fast charging.

Other important specifications such as selfie camera and connectivity options aren’t known yet.