Vivo Y71 with FullView Display launched in India: Price, specifications

Chinese handset maker Vivo on Friday launched a new smartphone in India. Vivo Y71 is priced at Rs 10,990 and will be available across offline stores from April 14. Users can also purchase the smartphone via Vivo E-store, Flipkart, Amazon India and Paytm Mall from April 16.

“With the launch of ‘Y71’, we are releasing a smartphone which is large on display and performance and is coupled with enhanced camera capabilities,” Kenny Zheng, CMO, Vivo India, said in a statement.

Vivo Y71 specifications

Vivo Y71 features a 6-inch FullView Display with 18:9 aspect ratio and screen-to-body ratio of over 84%. The device comes with “Face Access” feature which scans the facial features to unlocks it. Vivo Y71 is powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 425 processor paired with 3GB of RAM and 16GB of onboard storage.

For photography, the smartphone sports a 13-megapixel rear camera with PDAF, and a 5-megapixel front camera with AI-based ‘Face Beauty’ feature. The smartphone is fuelled by a 3,360mAh battery and runs Android 8.1 Oreo.