Vivo Y89 with Snapdragon 626 processor, dual rear cameras launched: Price, specs, features

Vivo has launched a new smartphone in its home turf. Vivo Y89 is the latest member to join the company’s mid-range budget smartphone series.

Vivo Y89 is currently available in China with a price tag of CNY 1,598 (Rs 16,800 approximately). The smartphone has been listed on Vivo’s official website, and is selling via e-commerce site Aliexpress. There is no word on a global launch for the Vivo Y89 as yet.

The smartphone comes in two colour options of black and blue/purple combination which the company calls ‘aurora’.

Vivo Y89 specifications

In terms of specifications, Vivo Y89 features a 6.26-inch Full HD+ display with a notch on top. The smartphone is powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 626 octa-core processor. In terms of storage, there’s only one variant of Vivo Y89 with 4GB and 64GB on-board storage. Also on offer is a microSD card slot for further storage expansion up to 256GB.

In the photography department, Vivo Y89 sports a dual-camera setup of 16-megapixel and 2-megapixel cameras with f/2.0 aperture. For selfies, there’s a 16-megapixel camera with f/2.0 aperture. Its connectivity options include dual SIM, 4G LTE, Bluetooth and Wi-Fi. The smartphone offers facial recognition in addition to a rear fingerprint sensor.

On the software front, Vivo Y89 runs on Android 8.1 Oreo with FunTouch layered on top. The smartphone is fuelled by a 3,260mAh battery.

