Vivo Y90 entry-level smartphone launched in India, priced at Rs 6,990

tech

Updated: Jul 26, 2019 17:14 IST

Chinese handset maker vivo on Friday launched its budget smartphone ‘Y90’ with 4030mAh battery in India for Rs 6,990.

The device would be available in black and gold colours across all offline partner stores and major e-commerce sites starting July 27.

“The Y90 caters to the increasing expectations of our consumers who are on a constant look-out for a device with bigger battery and bigger display at a highly affordable price point,” Nipun Marya, Director Brand Strategy, vivo India, said in a statement.

Vivo Y90 is powered by a MediaTek MT6761 Helio A22 quad-core processor with a 12nm design. The device houses a 5MP selfie-shooter and an 8MP sensor at the back. The Y90 comes with 2GB RAM and 16GB internal storage which is expandable up to 256GB.

