Vivo Y95 mid-range phone launched in India: Price, specifications and features

Vivo on Sunday launched a new smartphone ‘Y95’ in India. Priced at Rs 16,990, the smartphone is currently available on offline and online channels and Vivo India’s official e-store.

Vivo is offering a bunch of deals and offers with its new smartphone. EMI options start as low as Rs 1,133. Paytm is offering Rs 1,500 cashback. Reliance Jio is also bundling benefits worth Rs 4,000 and up to 3TB of free mobile data.

Vivo Y95: Full specifications, features

Vivo Y95 features a ‘Halo FullView’ 6.2-inch HD+ display with waterdrop notch with screen-to-body ratio of 88.6%. It is powered by the latest Snapdragon 439 octa-core processor coupled with 4GB RAM and 64GB internal storage. It houses 4,030mAh battery and comes with Funtouch OS 4.5 operating system (OS) (based on Android 8.1).

Vivo’s new phone sports 13-megapixel and 2-megapixel Artificial Intelligence (AI)-enabled rear camera which is capable of recognising 140 different photo scenes. For selfies, it has a 20-megapixel selfie camera. The front-facing camera comes with an AI Face beauty which automatically detects users’ age, gender, skin tone, skin texture, and lighting environment.

The phone features ‘Jovi Smart Scene’ which is quite similar to Google Assistant. The personal assistant shows details like match results, weather updates, and even count daily steps and calories.

The smartphone is available in two colour options, Starry Night and Nebula Purple. ALSO READ: Honor 8C hands-on and first impressions

(with inputs from IANS)

First Published: Nov 26, 2018 10:41 IST