Vivo Y95 with Snapdragon 439 launching in India on November 25

Chinese handset maker Vivo is all set to launch its Y95 smartphone in India on November 25. VIvo Y95 would be the first smartphone to run on Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 439 octa-core processor.

Vivo Y95 would cost around Rs 20,000, industry sources told IANS on Thursday. Vivo had launched the smartphone in the Philipinnes last week.

Vivo Y95 features a 6.22-inch FullView display with a screen-to-body ratio of 88.6%. It has a teardrop notch on its display housing the selfie camera which is a 20-megapixel AI-powered sensor. At the rear, Vivo Y95 sports a dual-camera setup of 13-megapixel and 2-megapixel sensors with LED flash and PDAF. The smartphone’s camera also comes with Google Lens built-in and AR stickers.

In terms of storage, Vivo Y95 comes with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of onboard storage. There’s an AI Game Mode which offers features like floating call alerts, background calls and game keyboard. The smartphone is fuelled by a 4,030mAh battery. On the software front, it runs Android 8 Oreo operating system (OS).

First Published: Nov 23, 2018 16:34 IST