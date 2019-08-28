Vivo Z1 Pro available with discount on Flipkart: Here’s how it works

tech

Updated: Aug 28, 2019 13:48 IST

Ahead of the launch of a new Vivo Z series, Vivo Z1 Pro gets a price drop on Flipkart. Vivo Z1 Pro is currently available with an additional discount of Rs 1,000 on both its storage variants. Vivo Z1 Pro was launched in India earlier this July.

Vivo Z1 Pro is priced at Rs 14,990 for the base model with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage. Vivo Z1 Pro with 6GB RAM and 64GB storage is available at Rs 16,990. The additional discount of Rs 1,000 is applicable for those purchasing Vivo Z1 Pro with a debit or credit card. This offer is currently live and will continue till August 31.

Vivo Z1 Pro features a punch-hole camera display which is a 6.53-inch FHD+ screen. The smartphone is powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 712 processor with Adreno 616 GPU for graphics. The smartphone also comes with gaming-focused features. It offers multi-turbo modes for different optimisations such as anti-frame rate drop, better internet connectivity, and improvement in heat management. Vivo Z1 Pro also comes with ‘4D gaming vibrations’.

For photography, Vivo Z1 Pro sports a triple rear camera setup including 16-megapixel main sensor, 8-megapixel wide-angle (120-degree) lens, and 2-megapixel depth sensor. For selfies, it sports a 32-megapixel camera up front.

Vivo Z1 Pro is powered by a 5,000mAh battery with support for 18W fast charging support. On the software front, it runs on Android Pie-based ColorOS.

Vivo Z1X

Vivo also announced its upcoming smartphone, Z1X will be available exclusively via Flipkart. Vivo Z1X will launch with a triple-camera setup with a 48-megapixel primary sensor. Vivo hasn’t released many details on its new smartphones as yet. The company said Vivo Z1X “is designed for consumers that are performance oriented and love playing heavy density games”.

WATCH: VIVO S1 UNBOXING

First Published: Aug 28, 2019 13:48 IST