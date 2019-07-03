Vivo Z1 Pro launched in India, price starts at Rs 14,990: Full specs, features

Vivo on Wednesday launched a new smartphone ‘Vivo Z1 Pro’. The latest Z-series phone is available in three variants. The 4GB RAM with 64GB variant is priced at Rs 14,990. The 6GB RAM and 64GB storage model is priced at Rs 16,990 while the 6GB RAM and 128GB storage costs Rs 17,990. The first sale of the phone will take place on July 11 at 12PM on Flipkart.

Vivo Z1 Pro: Full specifications, features

Vivo Z1 Pro comes with a 6.53-inch 19:9 display with full HD+ resolution. It is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 712 processor with Adreno 616 GPU for graphics. The phone comes with a special mode for gaming. It also features multi turbo modes for different optimisations such as anti-frame rate drop, better internet connectivity, and improvement in heat management. The latest Vivo also comes with ‘4D gaming vibrations’.

Vivo Z1 Pro sports a 32-megapixel punch-hole camera for selfies. The smartphone has a triple rear camera setup including 16-megapixel main sensor, 8-megapixel wide-angle (120-degree) lens, and 2-megapixel depth sensor.

Vivo Z1 Pro is powered by a 5,000mAh battery. The phone comes with 18W fast charging support. Vivo claims its phone delivers up to 40 hours of calling backup, 14 hours of Google Maps, 13 hours of YouTube, and 7.5 hours of PUBG. The phone runs on Android Pie-based ColorOS.

