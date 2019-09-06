Vivo Z1X smartphone with Snapdragon 712 SoC launched: Price, specifications

tech

Vivo on Friday launched its second Z series smartphone in India. Vivo Z1X comes with gaming-focused features and is also the official smartphone for PUBG Mobile’s PMCO 2019.

Vivo Z1X will be available starting September 13 via Flipkart and the company’s online store. Vivo Z1X is priced at Rs 16,990 for the base model with 6GB RAM and 64GB built-in storage. Vivo Z1X also comes with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage and this variant will retail at Rs 18,990. The first sale of Vivo Z1X comes with offers like Rs 1250 off on HDFC cards and EMI transactions, Jio benefits up to Rs 6,000 and no cost EMI options.

Coming to its gaming features, Vivo Z1X offers ‘Ultra Game Mode’ and 4D gaming vibration. In terms of design, Vivo Z1X sports a glass body with a gradient finish. It comes in two colour options of ‘Fusion Blue’ and ‘Phantom Purple’. The smartphone also features an in-display fingerprint sensor.

Vivo Z1X specifications

Vivo Z1X features a 6.38-inch Full HD+ display with a dewdrop styled notch on top. The smartphone is powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 712 processor. The smartphone is fuelled by a 4,500mAh battery with 22.5W vivo FlashCharge support.

For photography, Vivo Z1X sports a triple-camera setup of 32-megapixel, 8-megapixel wide-angle lens and 2-megapixel depth sensor. The smartphone houses a 32-megapixel front camera with f/2.0 aperture for selfies. Vivo Z1X comes with camera features like AI filter, portrait bokeh and light effects, AR stickers and slow-motion video recording.

On the software front, Vivo Z1X runs on Funtouch OS 9.1 based on Android 9 Pie. Its connectivity options include dual SIM support, 4G LTE, and Wi-Fi.

