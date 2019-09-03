Vivo Z1x to launch in India on September 6: Key specifications, features revealed

tech

Vivo will launch a new smartphone in India on September 6. Called Vivo Z1x, the smartphone will be available online exclusively via Flipkart.com. Ahead of the official launch, Vivo Z1X key specifications have already been revealed.

Vivo Z1x will sport Qualcomm Snapdragon 712 processor which the company claims will deliver “ultra fast gaming and multitasking.” The 10nm chipset also powers smartphones such as Realme XT and Vivo Z5. The processor is coupled with Adreno 616 GPU for graphics.

Vivo Z1x will come with a 4,500mAh battery with 22.5W fast charging. The smartphone will come with a Super AMOLED display and an in-screen fingerprint sensor. Vivo claims the sensor can unlock the phone in 0.48 seconds.

According to reports, Vivo Z1x will come with a 6.38-inch full HD display. The phone will be available in 64GB and 128GB storage variants. The smartphone could also sport a 48-megapixel rear sensor and a 32-megapixel selfie camera.

Vivo Z1x will join Vivo’s Z1 Pro which is available in India for a starting price of Rs 14,990. The smartphone comes with a 6.53-inch 19:9 display with full HD+ resolution. It’s also powered by the Snapdragon 712 processor. Other key features of Vivo Z1 Pro include 5,000mAh battery, triple-rear cameras, up to 6GB of RAM, and up to 128GB of storage.

