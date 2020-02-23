e-paper
Vivo Z6 5G phone announced in China: Specifications and features revealed

Vivo Z6 5G phone announced in China: Specifications and features revealed

The smartphone’s reservation can be accessed from the company’s website itself. The page even reveals the specifications and design of the 5G smartphone.

tech Updated: Feb 23, 2020 12:57 IST
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times
From the page, one can see the Vivo Z6 5G will feature a punch-hole display.
From the page, one can see the Vivo Z6 5G will feature a punch-hole display.(Vivo)
         

After Samsung, Realme, Xiaomi and others, it looks like Vivo is the next in line to launch a 5G smartphone in China. The handset maker has already started taking reservations for the brand-new Vivo Z6 5G smartphone in the country and is said to reveal the price of the device a day before the February 29, when the actual sales will begin. The smartphone’s reservation can be accessed from the company’s website itself. The page even reveals the specifications and design of the 5G smartphone.

From the page, one can see the Vivo Z6 5G will feature a punch-hole display. The single selfie camera will be placed inside the cutout on the top right corner of the screen. Also seen are four cameras at the back. Theres’ also a physical fingerprint sensor in the centre of the back panel.

As for the specifications, the Vivo Z6 5G is seen listed with Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G, which is the chipmaker’s, only processor to support 5G for mid-range handsets other than the Snapdragon 865. Also seen are battery details at 5000mAh with 44W fast charging support. Buyers in China could get the smartphone in three colour variants – White, Blue and Black.

In a weibo post, it has been added that Vivo Z6 5G may feature dual-mode 5G support alongside liquid cooling tech for a more effective dissipation of heat.

ALSO READ: Vivo claims it surpassed Xiaomi, Samsung in the Indian offline market in November

For now, the battle to launch a 5G smartphone in India is getting intense. While both Realme and iQoo are expected to launch their 5G phones in India next week, Xiaomi is also showcasing its 5G phone, the Mi Mix Alpha to public. All the three smartphones run Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 processor.

