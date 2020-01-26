VLC gains support for YouTube-like PIP mode on Chrome OS: How it works

tech

Updated: Jan 26, 2020 13:48 IST

Last year, Google introduced support for picture-in-picture mode (PIP) for YouTube for Android with Chrome OS 78. Now, VLC Media Play is introducing a similar functionality in its app.

A 9To5 Google report states that the latest beta version of the VLC app on Android has brought support for Chrome OS’ PIP mode. This feature allows users to watch a video or play an audio file even as they use other apps. The report notes that the overall experience is quite similar to YouTube’s picture-in-picture mode. Users can move around the VLC app anywhere on their screens. They can also increase or reduce the size of the screen.

To use VLC Media Player’s PIP mode, users will first have to download and install VLC media player on their personal computers and then sign up for beta updates from the Play Store. Next, they will have to download version of 3.2.7 the VLC beta app.

Once this is done, users can use VLC Media Play in the PIP mode by clicking on the ‘Pop up Player’ option, which will appear by clicking on the three dots in the top right corner of the app.