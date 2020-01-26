e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jan 26, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / Tech / VLC gains support for YouTube-like PIP mode on Chrome OS: How it works

VLC gains support for YouTube-like PIP mode on Chrome OS: How it works

The picture-in-picture functionality is available in the beta version 3.2.7 the VLC app.

tech Updated: Jan 26, 2020 13:48 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times
VLC media player’s new feature is similar to YouTube’s PIP mode.
VLC media player’s new feature is similar to YouTube’s PIP mode.(Pixabay)
         

Last year, Google introduced support for picture-in-picture mode (PIP) for YouTube for Android with Chrome OS 78. Now, VLC Media Play is introducing a similar functionality in its app.

A 9To5 Google report states that the latest beta version of the VLC app on Android has brought support for Chrome OS’ PIP mode. This feature allows users to watch a video or play an audio file even as they use other apps. The report notes that the overall experience is quite similar to YouTube’s picture-in-picture mode. Users can move around the VLC app anywhere on their screens. They can also increase or reduce the size of the screen.

To use VLC Media Player’s PIP mode, users will first have to download and install VLC media player on their personal computers and then sign up for beta updates from the Play Store. Next, they will have to download version of 3.2.7 the VLC beta app.

Once this is done, users can use VLC Media Play in the PIP mode by clicking on the ‘Pop up Player’ option, which will appear by clicking on the three dots in the top right corner of the app.

tags
top news
New weapons, women bikers, choppers dazzle during Republic Day parade
New weapons, women bikers, choppers dazzle during Republic Day parade
On cam, Congress leaders come to blows in Indore during R-Day celebration
On cam, Congress leaders come to blows in Indore during R-Day celebration
India vs NZ 2nd T20I LIVE: Ravindra Jadeja restricts NZ to 132/5
India vs NZ 2nd T20I LIVE: Ravindra Jadeja restricts NZ to 132/5
Mira Nair, Naseeruddin Shah lead 300 signatories to oppose CAA-NRC
Mira Nair, Naseeruddin Shah lead 300 signatories to oppose CAA-NRC
Blasts rocks Assam on Republic Day; no casualties
Blasts rocks Assam on Republic Day; no casualties
‘I am a Muslim, my wife is a Hindu, my kids are Hindustan’, says Shah Rukh
‘I am a Muslim, my wife is a Hindu, my kids are Hindustan’, says Shah Rukh
Samsung Galaxy M20 successor to come with these important upgrades
Samsung Galaxy M20 successor to come with these important upgrades
Watch: Captain Tanya Shergill leads all-men marching contingent at Republic Day parade
Watch: Captain Tanya Shergill leads all-men marching contingent at Republic Day parade
trending topics
Kapil MishraSimi GarewalCTET 2020Shaheen BaghHappy Republic Day Patriotic wishesRepublic Day 2020 QuotesDSSSB Teacher Recruitment 2020India vs New Zealand Live ScoreAmitabh Bachchan

don't miss

latest news

india news

tech