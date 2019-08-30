VMware aims to tap hybrid Cloud with its latest offerings

tech

Updated: Aug 30, 2019 17:04 IST

As IT organisations increasingly shift to hybrid Cloud to deliver optimal environment for all their applications, enterprise software major VMware has expanded its Cloud offerings that aim to help customers meet the unique needs of traditional and modern applications.

The new advancements in VMware’s hybrid Cloud operations now include complete Cloud management platform, hybrid Cloud automation, self-driving operations and Cloud migration among others.

According to Raghu Raghuram, Chief Operating Officer, Products and Services, VMware, hybrid Cloud is giving every organisation the power to drive their businesses today and the freedom to access incredible innovation for the future.

VMware CEO Pat Gelsinger during his keynote at the “VMworld 2019” conference here noted that the strategy of the company remains consistent and focused on running multiple Clouds in a diverse environment.

The company enables a consistent hybrid Cloud platform spanning all major public clouds such as Amazon Web Services (AWS), Microsoft Azure, Google Cloud, IBM Cloud and more than 60 VMware Cloud Verified partners globally.

More than 70 million workloads run on VMware and of these, 10 million are in the Cloud. These are currently running in more than 10,000 data centers run by VMware Cloud providers.

ALSO READ: IBM bets big on Hybrid Cloud with Red Hat OpenShift

“No other vendor spans the hybrid Cloud as broadly or as comprehensively as VMware. Our hybrid Cloud platform is resonating strongly with customers and these innovations will further accelerate our Cloud leadership as we deliver an unparalleled level of consistent infrastructure and operations, from the data center to the Cloud to the edge,” Raghuram told reporters at the “VMworld 2019” conference.

With a hybrid Cloud platform enabled by VMware, customers can migrate and modernise applications across Clouds, data centres and edge locations, while simplifying Cloud planning,deployment, costs and ongoing operations.

According to VMware Cloud Journey study, 2018, hybrid Cloud is the new standard for the enterprise, with nearly two-thirds of Cloud buyers seeking a model that spans the datacentre, Cloud and edge.

The complete Cloud management platform such as VMware vRealize Suite 2019 software will integrate vRealize Automation 8.0 and vRealize Operations 8.0 to deliver advanced closed loop optimisation capabilities that simplify IT operations and lower IT costs. The addition of VMware vCloud Suite 2019 Platinum in vRealize Suite 2019 will enable IT operations teams to gain visibility into application context to accurately identify and eliminate legitimate threats in real time.

The company’s HCX is the application mobility platform that enables Cloud mobility and migration for a variety of on-prem to on-prem, on-prem to Cloud, or Cloud to on-prem scenarios.

CloudHealth is a leading multi-Cloud management platform for managing Cloud costs, thus, enabling governance and enforcing business policy.

CloudHealth manages more than $8 billion of public Cloud spend at more than 5,000 customers. CloudHealth Hybrid is a new service that will extend the same rich cost optimisation, migration assessment governance and security functionality that CloudHealth delivers to public Cloud environments, to VMware hybrid Cloud environments.

First Published: Aug 30, 2019 17:04 IST