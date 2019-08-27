VMware unveils new products, services portfolio ‘Tanzu’

tech

In a bid to transform the way enterprises build, run and manage software on Kubernetes, enterprise software provider VMware has unveiled “Tanzu” portfolio to enable customers build modern apps on Kubernetes and manage everything from a single control point.

Kubernetes is an open-source container-orchestration system for automating application deployment, scaling and management.

Making the announcement at its “VMworld 2019” conference here on Monday, VMware CEO Pat Gelsinger told reporters: “Bitcoin today may not be okay but the underlying Blockchain technology is really powerful and can be used for good”.

The new offerings include a technology preview of “Project Pacific”, which is focused on transforming VMware “vSphere” (server virtualization software)into a Kubernetes native platform for a future release and “VMware Tanzu Mission Control” -- a single point of control from which customers will manage all their Kubernetes clusters regardless of where they run.

“We’re positioned to help customers succeed along each step of their journey -- building their applications with the addition of Pivotal’s developer platform, tools and services, running their applications with the groundbreaking ‘Project Pacific’ which will transform ‘vSphere’ into a Kubernetes native platform, and managing their growing Kubernetes footprint across environments from a single control point with VMware Tanzu Mission Control,” said Raghu Raghuram, Chief Operating Officer, Products and Cloud Services, VMware.

According the company, with the recently announced definitive agreement to acquire ‘Pivotal’, VMware will be positioned to deliver the most comprehensive enterprise-grade Kubernetes-based portfolio for modern applications.

Pivotal Application Service (PAS) has more than 750,000 enterprise production instances running globally, and Pivotal has announced that PAS and its components, such as the Pivotal Build Service and Pivotal Function Service, are being developed to run on Kubernetes.

VMware recently acquired Bitnami which provides a catalogue of pre-built application content for Kubernetes clusters.

Bitnami provides the largest catalogue of pre-built, scanned, tested and continuously maintained application content for Kubernetes clusters to an audience of 2.5 million developers.

The enterprise software major also introduced “Project Galleon” -- a beta offering that will enable enterprise IT deliver customised, up-to-date application stacks and formats to their end developers, that are multi-Cloud ready.

