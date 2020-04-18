Vodafone Idea discontinues double data offer on its prepaid recharge plans

tech

Vodafone Idea has discontinued its double data offer which it offered on three of its prepaid recharge plans. The telco has discontinued this offer in eight telecom circles out of the 22 regions it operates on.

Vodafone Idea offered double data on its recharge plans priced at Rs 249, Rs 399 and Rs 599. The telco has now updated its site to reflect that the double data offer is not available, Gadgets 360 confirmed. The affected Vodafone Idea circles include Andhra Pradesh, Bihar, Gujarat, Kerala, Maharashtra and Goa, North East, Punjab, and UP West. The double data offer is still available in the other circles.

These three recharge plans offered 1.5GB data daily with different validities. This was doubled to 3GB data per day for the three Vodafone Idea recharge plans. The Rs 249 recharge plan comes with validity of 28 days, and the Rs 399 plan offers 56 days validity. The most expensive recharge of the lot priced at Rs 599 comes with 84 days validity. Other than this, all three recharge plans were bundled with the same offers. These include unlimited calling, SMS, access to Vodafone Play and Zee5 subscriptions.

The double data offer was for a limited time so it’s not surprising that Vodafone Idea has discontinued it. The telco has also introduced a few initiatives for customers like Rs 10 talktime and validity extension for low-income subscribers, commissions on prepaid recharges, and recharge options at ATMs. This is part of the telco’s Covid-19 efforts, and the same have been introduced by Airtel and Reliance Jio as well.