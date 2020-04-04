Vodafone Idea launches 3 new value added services: All you need to know

Updated: Apr 04, 2020 15:38 IST

Vodafone has launched three new plans in its Value Added Segment (VAS) services. Available only for the Mumbai circle for now, these plans cost Rs 47, Rs 67 and Rs 78 and offer caller tunes and other validity benefits.

The Rs 67 pack is valid for 90 days and the Rs 47 pack is valid for 28 days. These two packs offer no talk-time benefits and are all-rounder packs.

The Rs 47 pack comes with caller tunes and unlimited song change for 28 days. The Rs 67 pack offers the same thing for 90 days.

The Rs 78 pack seems identical to the Rs 67 pack, while offering one day less validity. There is no clarification from Vodafone yet about this.

For additional talk-time and data, users will have to recharge or top-up other packs.

Vodafone had earlier doubled data benefits to cater subscribers while they are at home due to the countrywide coronavirus lockdown. The company also announced two news plans worth Rs 249 and Rs 399 recently.

The Rs 249 plan offers 3 GB data per day for a period of 28 days, the Rs 399 offers the same thing for 56 days. Both plans offer unlimited calling and 100 text messages per day.