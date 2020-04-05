e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Apr 05, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Tech / Vodafone Idea launches ATM and SMS recharge facilities for users

Vodafone Idea launches ATM and SMS recharge facilities for users

Vodafone Idea like Airtel and Jio has announced new recharge facilities for users who may not be able to access online services.

tech Updated: Apr 05, 2020 18:34 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times
Vodafone Idea introduces new recharge facilities for its customers.
Vodafone Idea introduces new recharge facilities for its customers.(Pradeep Gaur/Mint)
         

After Reliance Jio and Airtel, Vodafone Idea has now introduced ATM recharge facility. It has also announced SMS recharge for those who are unable to access online services.

Vodafone Idea has partnered with HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, SBI, Axis Bank, Citi Bank, DCB Bank, IDBI Bank and Standard Chartered for the ATM recharge facility. Vodafone Idea users can visit any of these bank’s ATMs where they have an account and recharge their prepaid numbers.

The mobile recharge option will be available in the menu of the ATM machine. Here, users will have to enter their mobile number and the recharge amount. The money for the recharge will be deducted from their bank account. Note that the correct recharge amount should be entered for this process.

The SMS recharge facility is available only for ICICI Bank and Axis Bank customers. Vodafone Idea users can do so by following this process. Send an SMS to either 9717000002 or 5676782 and type MOBILE<space>10 digit mobile number<space>Idea/Vodafone<space>Amount<space>Last 6 digit of Axis Bank or ICICI Bank account no.

Vodafone Idea had also announced the extension in validity of prepaid plans till April 17 for its low-income customers using feature phones. The telco also said it will credit Rs 10 talktime to almost 100 million feature phone users in India. Similarly, Airtel also said it is extending the validity of prepaid recharges and crediting Rs 10 talktime to its low-income customers. Jio announced it is giving 100 minutes of calls and SMS free for JioPhone users.

top news
Pak-backed terror module in Afghanistan that targeted India busted, 37 arrested
Pak-backed terror module in Afghanistan that targeted India busted, 37 arrested
India reports 83 coronavirus deaths, Covid-19 cases climb to 3,577
India reports 83 coronavirus deaths, Covid-19 cases climb to 3,577
Coronavirus: Govt’s 11-point FAQs on PM Modi’s call to switch off lights for 9 mins at 9 pm
Coronavirus: Govt’s 11-point FAQs on PM Modi’s call to switch off lights for 9 mins at 9 pm
Spitting in public, chewing tobacco could spread Covid-19, govt warns
Spitting in public, chewing tobacco could spread Covid-19, govt warns
No evidence of coronavirus being airborne, says ICMR’s top scientist
No evidence of coronavirus being airborne, says ICMR’s top scientist
Sridevi, the ‘Female’ Bachchan who fought for equality in Bollywood
Sridevi, the ‘Female’ Bachchan who fought for equality in Bollywood
How high-level group formed by govt has stepped up Covid-19 fight
How high-level group formed by govt has stepped up Covid-19 fight
Go to balcony & say it to MS: Sachin on ‘strategy change’ in 2011 WC final
Go to balcony & say it to MS: Sachin on ‘strategy change’ in 2011 WC final
trending topics
PM Narendra ModiCoronavirus Live UpdatesCoronavirus OutbreakCovid-19CoronavirusWHOVirat Kohli

don't miss

latest news

india news

tech