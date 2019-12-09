e-paper
Vodafone Idea launches Rs 219, Rs 449 prepaid plans: Here’s all you need to know

The plans come with unlimited voice calls and up to 2GB of daily data

tech Updated: Dec 09, 2019 20:57 IST
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times
Vodafone Idea has launched two new prepaid plans which come with unlimited voice calls and up to 1GB/2GB of data (depending on the plan) daily. Launched at Rs 219 and Rs 449, the package also gives you 100 SMSs per day.

Airtel launched three plans last week for Rs 219, Rs 399 and Rs 449, with these new plans Vodafone is keeping up with offerings for users. Both companies also recently lifted the ‘fair usage policy’ (FUP) limit on voice calls for all their unlimited prepaid plans. Both operators had earlier capped voice calls at 1,000 minutes on their affordable plans, this limit went upto 3,000 minutes in case of long-term plans.

These new developments come as follow-ups to the recently revised tariffs. The Rs 219 plan for Vodafone promises unlimited local and national voice calls to all network, 1GB of daily high-speed data allocation and 100 SMSs per day. This plan is valid for 28 days.

This Rs 219 plan is a replacement for the older Rs 169 plan that offered similar benefits.

The Rs 449 plan is currently limited to the Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Karnataka and Haryana circles and gets you unlimited voice calls, 100 SMSs and 2GB of data per day. This one is valid for 56 days.

Idea customers can also avail the Rs 219 and Rs 449 plans and get the same benefits.

All details regarding these plans for both Vodafone and Idea are listed on their website along with the other plans they have on offer.

Airtel’s new prepaid plans also offer similar benefits for its users, the difference just being that their Rs 399 plan is a new one and Vodafone already had a Rs 399 plan that was a part of their revised tariffs.

