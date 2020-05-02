Vodafone Idea launches virtual assistant for bill payments, recharges on WhatsApp and more platforms

tech

Vodafone Idea has launched an AI-powered digital assistant for its customers which can be accessed on various platforms including WhatsApp. It also accessible on Vodafone Idea’s website, My Vodafone and My Idea smartphone apps.

Vodafone Idea said that its virtual assistant has been developed by a startup called Oriserve. The chatbot can be used by customers to get access to services like bill payments, recharges, plan activation, new connection, data balance and bill requests. Customers can also ask any queries to this virtual assistant.

Vodafone Idea will send a link via SMS to customers to start using the virtual assistant on WhatsApp. Users can also set this up manually by sending a message to 9654297000(Vodafone care) and 7065297000 (Idea Care). Once they receive the link they can simply click on it to start interacting with the virtual assistant.

Commenting on the launch, Vishant Vora, Chief Technology Officer, Vodafone Idea said, “We at VIL are committed to keeping our customers connected and providing enhanced experience using the digital platform. In line with our Digital First Approach, we are constantly innovating and deploying technology based solutions which are cost effective, convenient and offer instant resolution for our customers.

“VIC, an AI powered intelligent customer service platform, developed by our technology partner, ORISERVE, is an industry first initiative and has huge relevance especially at a time when customers are house-bound,” he added.

Vodafone Idea also has a couple of offers going on like providing 2GB data daily and unlimited calling for free to select users. Vodafone Idea also has its double data offer on three recharge plans through which users can enjoy 4GB data per day for a month.